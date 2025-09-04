The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

"When you strip away what we see, when hearts connect, when people connect, that's a powerful thing." – Tyomi Morgan

Love can be fickle, but it gets even more complicated when you add racial and cultural differences into the mix. If those differences are a part of your love life then you already know that there are things that must be overcome. Things like stereotypes, shame and even the outside world’s perspective on you and what your love should look like. These can be very real barriers to the organic curiosity it takes for us to love each other the very best we can.

To tackle these huge topics, we spoke with sexologist Tyomi Morgan, who has previously appeared as a sexpert in our podcast episode: The Myth of the Big Black Penis .

In this episode, Tyomi and Myra Flynn talk about the good, bad, ugly and downright sexy reasons that sex, love – and racism – have always been intertwined.

And we do know, racism is an intrinsic part of the American way, right? So, there are internal biases that we're all holding. But if you can just look at that person as they are, right then and there and think: ‘I'm just going to accept this for what it is and hear them out’ — having the willingness to do that, then we can get somewhere. Tyomi Morgan

