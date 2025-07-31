The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
U.K. based Karen Arthur refuses to become invisible as she ages. On the contrary, she's brighter, bolder and more vibrant than ever. And she wants that confidence for other women who are aging — especially Black women. So, as host and founder of the podcast “Menopause Whilst Black” Karen is opening up a long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Age. It’s a funny thing. Or rather, we are funny about it. Some people straight up lie about how old they are. Some people whisper about it in rooms where only a few people are earshot — like it’s a dirty little secret.
But if you’re lucky, aging is something you face the Karen Arthur way.
Karen Arthur, is NOT in the business of hiding her age, or anything else about her — not anymore. As you’ll see in this episode, she’s done enough of that. These days she’s serving up nothing but sheer authenticity via any one of the many hats she wears. She’s a fashion model.
She hosts annual “joy retreats.”
She published a children’s book called “Grandma’s Locks.”
Karen even hosts her own podcast, “Menopause Whilst Black” that tackles a long-overdue and often ignored conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
In this episode, Karen shares her journey of overcoming domestic abuse, mental health issues and generational cycles of trauma to arrive where she is today: 63 years old, Black, in the midst of menopause and fabulous!
I think, as we age, people who are socialized as women are encouraged to go very quiet and become invisible. People think we need to disappear. Well, I’m older and I’m wiser and I’m louder and have more knowledge and more experience. I am not going to be quiet. — Karen Arthur
