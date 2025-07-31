The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.

Age. It’s a funny thing. Or rather, we are funny about it. Some people straight up lie about how old they are. Some people whisper about it in rooms where only a few people are earshot — like it’s a dirty little secret.

But if you’re lucky, aging is something you face the Karen Arthur way.

Photo: Karen Arthur / SocialMedia UK / Graphic: Kaylee Mumford

Karen Arthur, is NOT in the business of hiding her age, or anything else about her — not anymore. As you’ll see in this episode, she’s done enough of that. These days she’s serving up nothing but sheer authenticity via any one of the many hats she wears. She’s a fashion model.

Karen Arthur / SocialMedia UK / Courtesy

She hosts annual “joy retreats.”

Karen Arthur / Courtesy

She published a children’s book called “Grandma’s Locks.”

Karen Arthur / Courtesy “Which is a poem for my grandson, who is a mixed race kid with wonderful hair, wanting to be very proud of himself and his dual heritage.” - Karen Arthur

Karen even hosts her own podcast, “ Menopause Whilst Black ” that tackles a long-overdue and often ignored conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.

Karen Arthur / Courtesy

In this episode, Karen shares her journey of overcoming domestic abuse, mental health issues and generational cycles of trauma to arrive where she is today: 63 years old, Black, in the midst of menopause and fabulous!

I think, as we age, people who are socialized as women are encouraged to go very quiet and become invisible. People think we need to disappear. Well, I’m older and I’m wiser and I’m louder and have more knowledge and more experience. I am not going to be quiet. — Karen Arthur

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse or mental health issues, help is available.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn with help from our associate producer James Stewart. Our producer/director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kaylee Mumford is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

