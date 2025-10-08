2025 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon

By Myra Flynn
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Comedian Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society. In this episode, we sit down with her to talk comedy, culture, and her new national tour, Choligarchy. A tour she describes as a comedic blueprint for a better future.

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

“Comedy got us into this, and comedy will get us out.” – Margaret Cho
Comedian Margaret Cho needs no introduction. Whether you're a Gen-Xer, a millennial, a baby boomer or Gen-Zer, chances are you've come across her work or her influence. She’s been making people laugh since the age of 14. She’s toured all over the world doing standup, starred in sit-coms, racked up five grammy and emmy nominations, tackled the world of off-broadway.

Through her art, she stands right in the face of stereotypes that try to box Asian women in as being meek and quiet, especially when it comes to the stuff that she believes in, like anti-racism and gay rights.

Today, a conversation between Homegoings host Myra Flynn and Margaret Cho, about using comedy as a megaphone for the voiceless, a spotlight on identity, and sometimes, a weapon for change. Margaret Cho is currently on her nationwide tour: Choligarchy.

I think America is worth fighting for, so we have to fight.
Margaret Cho

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
