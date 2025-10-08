Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Comedian Margaret Cho needs no introduction. Whether you're a Gen-Xer, a millennial, a baby boomer or Gen-Zer, chances are you've come across her work or her influence. She’s been making people laugh since the age of 14. She’s toured all over the world doing standup, starred in sit-coms, racked up five grammy and emmy nominations, tackled the world of off-broadway.

Through her art, she stands right in the face of stereotypes that try to box Asian women in as being meek and quiet, especially when it comes to the stuff that she believes in, like anti-racism and gay rights.

Today, a conversation between Homegoings host Myra Flynn and Margaret Cho, about using comedy as a megaphone for the voiceless, a spotlight on identity, and sometimes, a weapon for change. Margaret Cho is currently on her nationwide tour: Choligarchy .

I think America is worth fighting for, so we have to fight. Margaret Cho

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

