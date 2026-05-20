Welcome, Good Citizen Challenge participants!
The Good Citizen Challenge encourages Vermont students in grades K-8 to learn civics and practice the habits of good citizenship. But Why encourages kids to explore their curiosity about anything, including government and civics! We’ve collected a few But Why episodes to help challenge participants reach their goals.
In the United States, voters in each state elect a governor every two or four year terms. The governor is the top official in the state government. But did you know five U.S. states also elect a Kid Governor? It’s a part of a civics education program that helps kids learn about democracy while focusing on a community issue that’s important to them.
Election Day in the United States is November 5 this year and election officials across the country are already hard at work setting up polling places and processing mail in ballots. Even if you’re not old enough to vote, you can be part of the process. For this episode on how voting works, But Why stopped by the South Burlington City Hall on the day vote tabulators were being prepared. Plus we meet Vermont’s top election official, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas. Have you asked an adult to take you to the polls yet?
What is voting? Why (and how) do people vote? Why can’t kids vote? Why are there red and blue states (not to mention donkeys and elephants representing political parties)? How can someone win the most votes but still lose the presidential election? We’re answering kid questions about elections with Bridgett King, a political scientist at the University of Kentucky.
Election Day in the United States, where But Why is based, is officially November 3rd this year. But more Americans than usual are voting in advance this…
Who makes the laws? That's what 5-year-old Paxton from Kelowna, British Columbia wants to know! We learn about laws with Mike Doyle of the Canadian…