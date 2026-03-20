Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

What's it like to be a Kid Governor?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Kids facing forward, one has hand raised in the air, ready to ask questions of kids sitting at a table with microphones.
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Kids get ready to ask questions of Vermont's Kid Governor and cabinet members at a press conference in Montpelier, Vermont on March 12, 2026.

In the United States, voters in each state elect a governor every two or four year terms. The governor is the top official in the state government. But did you know five U.S. states also elect a Kid Governor? It’s a part of a civics education program that helps kids learn about democracy while focusing on a community issue that’s important to them. But Why recently hosted Vermont’s Kid Governor and cabinet for a kid press conference and in this episode, we’ll listen in on that event. Plus we’ll hear from kid governors in Connecticut and Nebraska about what they hope to accomplish in their terms.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Tags
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette

But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

vermont public logo