How do we learn to swim?

At the peak of the summer heat, it’s nice to cool off with a quick dip in a pool or lake. But it’s important to know how to swim if you’re going to be around water! So, for this episode, we took a field trip to a local pool. Upper Valley Aquatic Center Swim School Director Kana Wyman gives us some tips on how to get comfortable putting our heads in the water, learning to float and more.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slides | Transcript

A few tips for getting started:

