How do we learn to swim?
At the peak of the summer heat, it’s nice to cool off with a quick dip in a pool or lake. But it’s important to know how to swim if you’re going to be around water! So, for this episode, we took a field trip to a local pool. Upper Valley Aquatic Center Swim School Director Kana Wyman gives us some tips on how to get comfortable putting our heads in the water, learning to float and more.
Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slides | Transcript
A few tips for getting started:
- If you don’t live near a pool or body of water, you can learn some primary skills even in a bathtub or using a bucket.
- Get used to putting your face in the water by using a bucket or big bowl. Keep your mouth closed and blow air through your nose. Humming can help make sure you’re breathing out.
- When floating, think about a string pulling your belly button up to the sky. It’s easier to float if you spread your body out, rather than curling into a ball. You may need to swirl your arms or legs to keep your whole body on top of the water.
- Some people have a harder time floating than others, due to body mass differences. So if it feels hard, it’s not your fault!
- Check with community swimming pools to see if they offer free lessons. Many pools, gyms or swim schools will offer lessons for kids and adults that are free or subsidized, at least occasionally, to make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn lifesaving swimming skills.