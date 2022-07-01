© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

Who doesn't love ice cream?

Published July 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
That’s just one of the questions we answer in this week’s episode, which also includes instructions on how to easily make your own ice cream at home! We’ll also tackle the why and how of melting ice cream and why some flavors tend to melt faster than others! Our expert in this episode is ice cream entrepreneur Rabia Kamara, of Ruby Scoops in Richmond, Virginia. It's going to be sweet!

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide  | Transcript

After listening, if you're ready to try making ice cream at home, here's Rabia's easy recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups of heavy cream

1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk

Optional additional flavorings:

a splash of vanilla

pinch of salt

And whatever else you might want to add! (Chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, etc.)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Use a hand mixer to beat the heavy cream until it is the consistency of whipped cream, with peaks that hold their shape.

Fold any additional ingredients into the sweetened condensed milk and add the mixture to the heavy cream and fold them together using a spoon.

Put into a freezer safe container.

Let freeze for about 8 hours.

Enjoy!

Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. She also produces special projects for the station. Until March 2021, she was the host of the award-winning Vermont Public Radio program Vermont Edition.
Melody Bodette
Melody is the senior producer for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids.
