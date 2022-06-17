Do you have to be tall to play basketball? Questions for the Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Opening tip off between Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Mystics post game press conference with Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams
The Washington Mystics (in red) playing the Chicago Sky in 2022
Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics walks onto the court during the game against the Chicago Sky on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
The Washington Mystics of the WNBA join us in this episode to answer all of your questions about the sport of basketball and what it’s like to be a professional athlete. How many basketballs does the team have? Why do balls spin when you bounce them? Who invented basketball? Why are basketballs orange with black lines? Why do men and women play on separate teams? How do injuries impact professional careers? And do you have to be tall to play hoops?
Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
