© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
but-why-icon.png
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

Do you have to be tall to play basketball? Questions for the Washington Mystics

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
1 of 5  — Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
2 of 5  — Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Opening tip off between Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Mystics post game press conference with Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams
3 of 5  — mystics-presser-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
Mystics post game press conference with Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams
Jane Lindholm
The Washington Mystics (in red) playing the Chicago Sky in 2022
4 of 5  — mystics-court-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
The Washington Mystics (in red) playing the Chicago Sky in 2022
Jane Lindholm
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
5 of 5  — Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics walks onto the court during the game against the Chicago Sky on May 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Mystics of the WNBA join us in this episode to answer all of your questions about the sport of basketball and what it’s like to be a professional athlete. How many basketballs does the team have? Why do balls spin when you bounce them? Who invented basketball? Why are basketballs orange with black lines? Why do men and women play on separate teams? How do injuries impact professional careers? And do you have to be tall to play hoops?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Resources

Basketball Games for Kids

Learn More About the WNBA

Tags

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. She also produces special projects for the station. Until March 2021, she was the host of the award-winning Vermont Public Radio program Vermont Edition.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the senior producer for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids.
See stories by Melody Bodette