How do lizards grow their tails back?

Deep in the basement of the San Diego Natural History Museum, there are thousands of jars filled with preserved reptiles and amphibians. In this episode, But Why takes a tour with collections manager Adam Clause to answer your questions about lizards! How do lizards climb walls? Do lizards hibernate? Do they sleep? Why are lizards cold blooded? How do lizards grow back their tails if they break off? Why do geckos lick their eyes? Do lizards poop and pee?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript