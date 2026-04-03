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But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

But Why turns 10!

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
Mary Holland

But Why turns ten years old on April 1, 2026! To celebrate this milestone, we’re listening back to our very first episode. We’ve got owls and turtles and bears. Naturalist Mary Holland gets into the details about hibernation–including the questions you may not even have thought to ask, like what about poop? Then we meet a barred owl named Chapin, who is cared for by Outreach for Earth Stewardship in Shelburne, Vermont.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Download and print Hibernating Bear and "Om Nom" Bear, coloring pages by Lauren Turmel.

  • Bears sleep all winter because they don’t have adequate food sources when the plants and insects they normally eat are not available. So they shut down or slow a lot of their bodily processes and enter a deep state of sleep called torpor.
  • Before winter, they go on an eating binge and gain lots of fat to get them through the winter. Their bodies will break down those fat cells for water and calories all winter long.
  • While they are hibernating, their heartbeats and breathing slow way down.
  • While they are hibernating, they don’t pee or poop!
  • Babies are born while bears are hibernating. They will nurse and sleep with their mothers. By the time they come out of hibernation 
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But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette

But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

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