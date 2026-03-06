How do we know life is not a dream?
Some questions are so big they’re existential, meaning that they get right to the heart of human existence. These are also sometimes called philosophical questions, so for this episode we called up a professor of philosophy, Scott Hershovitz, who teaches at the University of Michigan. He’s also written a book about how adults and kids can have philosophical discussions together. It’s called Nasty, Brutish and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids.
Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Here are the philosophical questions you’ve sent us that we tackle in this episode:
- What’s the meaning of life?
- Why do humans exist?
- Why is life sometimes sad?
- Why are people always more distracted by being in life than thinking about the theory of life?
- Where was I before I was born?
- How do we know life is not a dream?
- Why are many people sometimes punished for things that only one person did?
- How do we learn from our mistakes?
- Why do people do graffiti? (How do we define art?)
- Why does six seven exist?
- How can narwhals be real?
- Why can’t everything be the same?
- Why are humans made out of stardust?
- Why do hearts break?