How do we know life is not a dream? 

Some questions are so big they’re existential, meaning that they get right to the heart of human existence. These are also sometimes called philosophical questions, so for this episode we called up a professor of philosophy, Scott Hershovitz, who teaches at the University of Michigan. He’s also written a book about how adults and kids can have philosophical discussions together. It’s called Nasty, Brutish and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Here are the philosophical questions you’ve sent us that we tackle in this episode: