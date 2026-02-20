How did bird dinosaurs survive the meteor?

Why did the dinosaurs go extinct? Many of you have learned about the meteorite that scientists say hit the earth 66 million years ago and killed off many dinosaur species. But some dinosaurs survived, and the birds you see flying around today are their direct descendants! In this episode we trace the connection between modern birds and prehistoric dinosaurs. Other questions include:

Were any dinosaurs mammals?

How did bird dinosaurs survive?

Are crocodiles related to dinosaurs?

Did dinosaurs have feathers? How do we know?

Did all dinosaurs lay eggs?

Our guest is Dr. Emily Bamforth, curator of the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum in Alberta, Canada.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript