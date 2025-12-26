Have you ever heard of a bucket list? That’s an expression people sometimes use that means something big you want to do or see or accomplish in your lifetime! For our last episode every year, we like to turn things around and WE ask a question for YOU to answer! Our 2025 end-of-year question is for you to tell us what’s on your bucket list–what’s something really big that you hope to accomplish at some point in your lifetime? Listen to this episode for things to add to your bucket list!

