Why do goats sound like humans? A Cozy Critters Collaboration

Have you ever heard a fox scream at night and thought it was a human? And why, when goats bleat, do they sometimes sound like human babies? Animals can sometimes make similar noises but not because they’re feeling the same things. It often has more to do with how similar the sound-making structures in our bodies are! In this bonus episode, we learn about how animals make sounds and how their vocal folds work with Dougie Pickles, host of the sleepy adventure podcast Cozy Critters .

Download Transcript

