But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Why do goats sound like humans? A Cozy Critters Collaboration

By Jane Lindholm
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:05 AM EST
Have you ever heard a fox scream at night and thought it was a human? And why, when goats bleat, do they sometimes sound like human babies? Animals can sometimes make similar noises but not because they’re feeling the same things. It often has more to do with how similar the sound-making structures in our bodies are! In this bonus episode, we learn about how animals make sounds and how their vocal folds work with Dougie Pickles, host of the sleepy adventure podcast Cozy Critters.

Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
