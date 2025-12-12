How do oysters make their shells?

On a rainy, windy day, But Why hopped on a ferry and headed to Governor’s Island in New York City with one thing on our minds - oysters! We met up with Mike McCann of the Billion Oyster Project to learn more about these very special bivalves. How do they get their shells? How long do they live? What do oysters eat and who eats them? Why do people eat oysters without cooking them?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Jane Lindholm / Vermont Public Oyster balls are created out of concrete and crushed oyster shells on Governor's Island New York. They will eventually be homes for oysters.