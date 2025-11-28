What’s an oboe? How does a flute work? What’s a viola?

How do musical instruments make their sounds? Why do people play music in the first place? What’s a viola bow made out of? How are musical instruments made? How much do professional musicians practice? Three musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra joined families at the Vermont Public Studios for a special live episode during our Curious Kids Day live events. We hear from Melissa Meilens on flute, Katie Oprea on oboe and Stefanie Taylor on viola.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript