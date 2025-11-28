Donate
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

What’s an oboe? How does a flute work? What’s a viola?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published November 28, 2025 at 9:05 AM EST
Jane Lindholm and Melissa Mielens of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Jane Lindholm and Melissa Mielens of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra

How do musical instruments make their sounds? Why do people play music in the first place? What’s a viola bow made out of? How are musical instruments made? How much do professional musicians practice? Three musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra joined families at the Vermont Public Studios for a special live episode during our Curious Kids Day live events. We hear from Melissa Meilens on flute, Katie Oprea on oboe and Stefanie Taylor on viola.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

  • The first flutes were made over 40,000 years ago from bone. 
  • Modern flutes come apart in three pieces and are made of metal. 
  • You can play the flute by blowing across the hole in the mouthpiece. You can change the notes by pressing different keys.
  • Oboes are a woodwind instrument, but they use a special double reed to make their sound.
  • Oboes are made of wood and metal keys. 
  • Violas are a string instrument. The strings are made of coiled metal. They are played using a bow made of horse hair! A substance called rosin is spread on the bow to help grab the strings. 
  • Professional musicians practice for several hours per day.
  • As a matter of etiquette, musicians do not let others touch their instruments without permission. 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette

