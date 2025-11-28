What’s an oboe? How does a flute work? What’s a viola?
How do musical instruments make their sounds? Why do people play music in the first place? What’s a viola bow made out of? How are musical instruments made? How much do professional musicians practice? Three musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra joined families at the Vermont Public Studios for a special live episode during our Curious Kids Day live events. We hear from Melissa Meilens on flute, Katie Oprea on oboe and Stefanie Taylor on viola.
- The first flutes were made over 40,000 years ago from bone.
- Modern flutes come apart in three pieces and are made of metal.
- You can play the flute by blowing across the hole in the mouthpiece. You can change the notes by pressing different keys.
- Oboes are a woodwind instrument, but they use a special double reed to make their sound.
- Oboes are made of wood and metal keys.
- Violas are a string instrument. The strings are made of coiled metal. They are played using a bow made of horse hair! A substance called rosin is spread on the bow to help grab the strings.
- Professional musicians practice for several hours per day.
- As a matter of etiquette, musicians do not let others touch their instruments without permission.