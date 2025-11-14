How big is a Macy's parade balloon?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an American tradition. It’s been going since 1924. This year marks the 99th parade (it took three years off during World War II). It’s famous for elaborate floats and huge character balloons that bob above the streets as the parade marches forward. Millions of people watch the parade live in New York City each year, but many many more watch it on TV. And some of you have questions! How do they make such big balloons for the parade and how do they choose which characters to feature? And how do they hold onto the balloons with such tiny strings? And, more generally, how do balloons float? What’s helium got to do with it? But Why visits the Macy’s Studio workshop in New Jersey to see how the magic happens!

