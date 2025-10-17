How is candy made?

Who invented candy? Why is it so sweet? Why does hard candy melt in your mouth? How are candy corn, gummies and nerds made? What makes pop rocks pop? We talk with traditional candy makers at Sticky in California and Hercules Candies in New York about how these sweet treats take their shape. And we get a little reminder about why we can’t eat sugar all day, every day.

