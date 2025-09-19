When did volcanoes start existing?

Volcanoes have been erupting on Earth for BILLIONS of years, and they’re still creating new landscapes today! Volcanoes can seem mysterious and scary, but people all over the world have learned to live in close proximity to active volcanoes. Today we answer questions you’ve sent us about how they form, how they erupt, what magma/lava is, and how volcanologists work to predict when they might erupt. Our guest is Freysteinn Sigmundsson, a volcanologist and professor at the University of Iceland.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Transcript