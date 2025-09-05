How are glaciers formed?

But Why went somewhere really cool - literally - and we’re taking you along! We visited Sólheimajökull, a glacier in southern Iceland and then talked with University of Iceland glaciologist Guðfinna Aðalgeirsdóttir to discover how glaciers are formed, why they can be different colors, and how they shape the land. (Do you know the difference between a V-shaped valley and a U-shaped valley? Glaciers!) Plus we’ll talk a little bit about why glaciers around the world are retreating at such a fast pace.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript