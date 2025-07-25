Chameleons, jellyfish and ballerinas! Check out But Why Bites

For today’s episode, we’re doing something a little different! We’re going to be listening to our video series, But Why Bites ! (Even without the video part, they’re really cool!) Every other week over on our YouTube channel , we answer one kid question in a short and sweet little video. You can find all of them at the But Why Kids channel while you enjoy this compilation of episodes that we’re calling a Big Bite .

Every four years in the United States, citizens vote on the next president. So, Louie wants to know, "Why do we change presidents?" Do you know the history behind this decision? Why do we change presidents?

When you picture a ballerina, what do you see: A tutu skirt, elegant posture and maybe pointe shoes? Pirouette into the world of ballet with us as we explore the beauty and purpose of pointe shoes! Why do ballerinas wear ballet shoes?

A solar eclipse is a rare event, and when one happens, people get really excited to see it. But what's actually happening to the sun during an eclipse? In this But Why Bite, we explore the science of solar eclipses and how to watch one safely. What is a solar eclipse?

An estimated 150 million people each year get stung by jellies. If you get stung, whatever you do, don’t pee on a jelly sting! That’s a myth, and could actually do more harm than good! Do all jellyfish sting?

Almost every cat in the world shares one physical trait: whiskers! Their sizes and locations vary, but whiskers are important to our feline friends for more than one reason. Find out why! Why do cats have whiskers?

Dolphins are incredible swimmers. Some can reach speeds of 37 miles per hour! And sometimes they leap out of the water, called breaching, almost like they’re showing off their incredible strength and agility. Watch our latest bite to discover the real reasons they jump. Why do dolphins jump in the air?