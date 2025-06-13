Why do we need to use sunscreen?

It’s summer and that means slathering yourself with sunblock before you’re allowed to go run around outside. Not everyone loves that ritual: sunscreen can be cold or sticky. Sometimes it gets in your eyes, and it always feels like it’s time to reapply JUST as you’re about to jump in the water or go kick the ball. So, what’s the deal? Is it really all that important? We get the scoop from Dr. Jeff Yu, a pediatric dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He’ll help us understand: What is a sunburn? What’s a tan? How does sunscreen work? How do you protect your eyes?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

