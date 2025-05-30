Are horseshoe crabs...crabs?

How did horseshoe crabs get their names? Are they even crabs? And did they really exist before the dinosaurs? Early spring presents a unique opportunity to see these living fossils up close as they scuttle up to the shoreline along the Atlantic coast of the United States to mate and spawn. But Why traveled to Cape Cod to see horseshoe crabs up close. There we met up with horseshoe crab expert Sara Grady, who works for Mass Audubon. We learn all about these arthropods and answer questions like: Can humans eat horseshoe crabs? What’s with the pointy tails? Do they pinch? How long do they live? And what’s so special about their blood?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

