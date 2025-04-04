How are records made? How does a record player make sound? Why are we still listening to and buying records when there are so many digital ways to listen to music?! But Why visits Gold Rush Vinyl in Austin, Texas to learn how little plastic beads become brightly colored records that can play back your favorite music or sounds.

Jane Lindholm / Vermont Public What name would you give this vinyl record color?