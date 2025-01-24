How do you whistle?

How do people whistle? How does whistling make a sound? Why does your tongue change a whistle higher or lower? Can you get a trophy for whistling? Can people with laryngitis whistle? Get ready, we learn all about whistling with musician and champion whistler Emily Eagen and musician Yuki Takeda. And who whistles our theme song? We'll hear from musician Luke Reynolds , and a kid whistling chorus from our listeners!

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

There are a few steps to getting a good whistle.

