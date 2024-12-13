Donate
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Who decides what robots look like?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST
A robot dog gets ready to climb stairs at GlobalFoundries in Essex, Vermont.
1 of 3  — robot-dog-vermontpublic-mumford-20241213.png
A robot dog gets ready to climb stairs at GlobalFoundries in Essex, Vermont.
Kaylee Mumford / Vermont Public
GlobalFoundries engineer Adrien Plouffe show a robot dog to Jane Lindholm.
2 of 3  — robot-dog-2-vermontpublic-mumford-20241213.png
GlobalFoundries engineer Adrien Plouffe show a robot dog to Jane Lindholm.
Kaylee Mumford / Vermont Public
Jane Lindholm greets an omron robot.
3 of 3  — omron-vermontpublic-mumford-20241213.png
Jane Lindholm greets an omron robot.
Kaylee Mumford / Vermont Public

Who decides what robots look like? How do robots work and move? How are they controlled? And are robots alive? We tackle all your robot questions in this episode, and we’re taking a field trip to a local factory that uses hundreds of robots to help humans do their jobs. GlobalFoundries, in Essex Junction, Vermont makes microchips that go in all kinds of electronics. In fact, if your adults have a smartphone, more than likely it has a chip made at this very facility. Engineers Adrien Plouffe and Lucy White work with the robots at GlobalFoundries and answer your questions about robots, including: Why are robots made of metal? Why do people like robots? Do robots cry?

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide

  • GlobalFoundries makes microchips. Microchips are tiny pieces of technology that go in all kinds of devices, from your electronic games to the cell phones your adults use. They go in laptop computers, modern cars, even the International Space Station orbiting the earth. They’re kind of like the miniature brains of your electronic devices.
  • Robots are devices that are capable of doing complex tasks without a human having to move them. Many advanced robots can sense things in their environment and act differently depending on the situation. 
  • Robots perform tasks they have been told to do by humans. Humans tell a robot what to do by using computer programming languages. 
  • Robots are not alive. They are always built and controlled by humans. They don’t need to breathe, or eat, they don’t reproduce, and they don’t have a conscience. Robots can be designed to react to certain situations, and can even sometimes have a very human-sounding conversation, but they are not thinking on their own the way humans do. 
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
