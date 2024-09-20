Introducing ChopChop: let's get corny!

A new food-focused kids podcast is here. It’s called ChopChop and it’s part of a non-profit committed to getting kids and families to cook and eat meals together. Explore tasty recipes on their website! They also publish a quarterly magazine in English and Spanish (a good way to practice a second language).

We contributed to their very first episode and we have to say, it’s the corniest episode you’re ever going to listen to! Our contribution was the science of how popcorn pops.

We hope you gain some kernels of knowledge from this episode! We had an ear full.