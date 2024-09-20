Donate
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Introducing ChopChop: let's get corny!

By Jane Lindholm,
Kianna Haskin
Published September 20, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT

A new food-focused kids podcast is here. It’s called ChopChop and it’s part of a non-profit committed to getting kids and families to cook and eat meals together. Explore tasty recipes on their website! They also publish a quarterly magazine in English and Spanish (a good way to practice a second language).

We contributed to their very first episode and we have to say, it’s the corniest episode you’re ever going to listen to! Our contribution was the science of how popcorn pops.

We hope you gain some kernels of knowledge from this episode! We had an ear full.

Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
Kianna Haskin
