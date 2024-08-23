Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

How do wind turbines work?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published August 23, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Cavan Images
/
istock

How do wind turbines work? How are wind turbines made? What will our energy picture look like in the future? We’re taking a deep dive into wind power, and trying to make the technology understandable, with Josh Castonguay of Vermont utility Green Mountain Power.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

  • Wind turbines work like a pinwheel! The wind turns the blades, and as they spin, they turn an electric generator which produces electricity. 
  • If you could see inside of a wind turbine, the blades are turning a rotor, basically a shaft, which spins a generator, which creates electricity. 
  • An electromagnetic generator has a series of wire coils, and turning the rotor makes an electric current flow through the wires. 
  • Wind is just one of the ways you can move a turbine to generate electricity. Hydro-electric dams have turbines turned by water. Steam engines burn fuel, which heats hot water, creating steam, which turns a generator to make the engine work. Nuclear plants create steam that turns a turbine to produce power as well.
  • Once power is generated, it is distributed to homes and businesses through the electric grid, a system of connected power generation locations, substations, poles and power lines.
  • Wind turbines are really big. Each blade can be 300 feet or longer! 
  • Wind is intermittent, which means it doesn’t blow all the time. Electrical grid operators work to balance power sources so that power is available at all times. And new research into battery technology is increasing our ability to store unused power for later.
Tags
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette
You may also be interested in...

But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

vermont public logo