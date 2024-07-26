Donate
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

What’s it like to compete in the Olympics?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody BodetteKianna Haskin
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
A security guard walks past Olympic rings set up outside Porte de la Chapelle Arena, the venue for badminton, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
/
AP
A security guard walks past Olympic rings set up outside Porte de la Chapelle Arena, the venue for badminton, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

We’re celebrating the Olympics and Olympic athletes with an episode chock full of the interviews we’ve done with Olympians. Plus we answer some of the Olympic-themed questions you’ve sent us, starting with: what’s all the hype about winning a big piece of metal? And are those medals really made out of gold, silver and bronze? And we speak with Paralympian Emelia Perry, who’s competing in the paratriathlon in Paris! (Other athletes we hear from: skier Andrew Weibrecht, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, and mountain biker Lea Davison.)

Download our learning guides: PDF|Google Slide | Transcript

But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
