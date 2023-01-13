Why do bison run fast but walk slowly?

What do bison, moose, Gila monsters, parrots and snails have in common? Well….nothing, except they all appear in this episode! We’re rounding up some of the animal questions you’ve sent us lately. Why do bison walk slow but run fast? What’s the thing hanging down from the neck of a moose? Why do Gila monsters bite? How do parrots talk? Why do snails have slime? Answers from the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge , San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and One Earth Conservation .

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide