Oct. 11 | Homegoings Live: Marjani Forté-Saunders

Where: Vermont Public Studios: 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Friday, October 11, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $10 suggested donation | Reserve your spot here

About this event:

Join Vermont Public and Myra Flynn to celebrate the end of Homegoings Season Two with a night of engaging conversation, reflection, and self expression with choreographer Marjani Forte–Saunders .

Host Myra Flynn will talk with Forte-Saunders about coming to activism by way of movement, and how she celebrates the long-deserved freedom for Black and brown bodies — in dance. Their conversation will be recorded for a future episode of the podcast.

Forté-Saunders is an award winning choreographer and performance artist, as well as an educator, community organizer, facilitator, and visioning founder of the burgeoning platform Art x Power which is dedicated to building resilient futures for Black Artists, by creating pathways towards long-term, fiscal and creative wellness.

Saunders defines her work by its lineage stemming from culturally rich, vibrant, historic, loving, irreverent conjurers. With joy, Saunders’ most creative, commanding and rewarding practice is as a mother, which operates inextricably alongside her visioning as an artist.

Following the taping we invite you to mix and mingle while enjoying snacks and a live DJ set by Myra Flynn.

Schedule:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Podcast recording begins

7:30 p.m. - Wrap party begins

9:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

We suggest a $10 donation to help cover the costs of food and drink.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide non-alcoholic beverages and finger foods from a local restaurant.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will be recorded for a future episode of Homegoings.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.