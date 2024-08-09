Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Homegoings is a podcast that invites listeners to be a fly on the wall, privy to candid and genuine conversations about race.
About
Homegoings is a bi-monthly podcast from Vermont Public, hosted by Myra Flynn. The show explores the intersection of race and art through candid conversations with folks of color all over the country, and the curiosity and life-experiences of host Myra Flynn. The show dares to
Along with podcasting, Homegoings has expanded into live-events and video production along with a robust presence on social media. Regional Murrow Award winning and Boston / New England Emmy® nominated podcast
Live Events
Homegoings has partnered with several venues and arts organizations across Vermont to put on live events, as highlighted guests on the program perform live on stage.
Meet Myra
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public as an engagement producer in March 2021. Raised in Vermont, Myra is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry. Check out more stories from Myra.
