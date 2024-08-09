Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

About

Homegoings is a bi-monthly podcast from Vermont Public, hosted by Myra Flynn. The show explores the intersection of race and art through candid conversations with folks of color all over the country, and the curiosity and life-experiences of host Myra Flynn. The show dares to

Along with podcasting, Homegoings has expanded into live-events and video production along with a robust presence on social media. Regional Murrow Award winning and Boston / New England Emmy® nominated podcast

Write to us at: hey@homegoings.co

Follow us on Instagram @wearehomegoings

Podcast Highlights

Homegoings Black birth: Laboring for justice In America, birth is a business; a cultural, political and for-profit system. And currently that system, for Black women, is in crisis. In this episode, host Myra Flynn speaks with a midwife, a doula, and swaps birth stories with two Black women. Together they discuss the joy, the trauma and the needed reckoning to address the racism baked into the pregnancy-industrial complex. Listen • 47:14

Homegoings Never at home: The biracial conundrum “How do people who identify as Black but have a white parent identify with that part of them? What are the complicated issues, if any? How do you manage day to day?” These are the questions posed by listener Janice Solek-Tefft that we’ll seek to answer in this episode of Homegoings. Myra Flynn shares her own experiences and speaks with three other biracial individuals as they discuss what it’s like to hold two of the world’s most opposing races in one body. Listen • 53:28

Homegoings eRACEing Race: A conversation with Rachel Dolezal Rachel Anne Dolezal became infamous when, in 2015, while deep in her work as an activist for Black and civil rights, a local TV news crew interviewed her and asked: “Are you African American?” Rachel froze. Turned from the camera and walked away. At the same time, Rachel's parents, Larry and Ruth Dolezal, outed Rachel as being born biologically white. While Rachel acknowledged this was true, she doubled down on her chosen identity, which she describes “racially as human and culturally as Black.” In this two-part final episode of season one of Homegoings, we catch up with Rachel to hear what’s changed in her world since then, and what hasn’t. And challenge the idea of race as a social construct — can it be deconstructed? Listen • 36:08

Listen to all of season one and two of Homegoings here.

Video Highlights

Homegoings: Breaking the cycle of secrets: A conversation with Stephanie Wilson

HOMEGOINGS: Ferene Paris Meyer

Watch more Homegoings videos here.

Live Events

Homegoings has partnered with several venues and arts organizations across Vermont to put on live events, as highlighted guests on the program perform live on stage.

Ask me anything (Part 1)

Ask me anything (part 2)

Homegoings Homegoings live: One night in February Earlier this year, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. Five of the artists featured in our podcast took to the stage for a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy. On this episode of Homegoings, we’ll hear highlights from that one night in February. Listen • 47:58

Meet Myra

Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public as an engagement producer in March 2021. Raised in Vermont, Myra is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry. Check out more stories from Myra.

