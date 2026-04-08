Discovering Death: A Family Story
Bobby Hackney Jr. grew up thinking he knew his dad’s musical story.
Years later, a song at a party changed that—revealing that his father, Bobby Hackney Sr., had been part of Death, a 1970s Detroit band now recognized as an early force in punk.
In this episode, father and son sit down to talk about music, family, and what it means to discover a story that was always right there.
Homegoings is going independent! What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.
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More, soon come!
As we close this chapter of Homegoings with Vermont Public, Myra sat down in front of a live audience with the very person we started with—Bobby Hackney Jr. His father, Bobby Hackney Sr. also joined. It’s a story of a family’s musical legacy. It’s a special conversation, and a full circle Homegoings moment.
“I feel like it was kind of part of a bigger plan—for me, Urian, and Jules to embrace punk music—because once we heard Death, we actually knew what to do with it.”Bobby Hackney Jr.
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Emmanuel Dzotsi is our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.
You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.
Homegoings is going independent. What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.
Follow along: