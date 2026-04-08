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Homegoings is going independent! The show is now called Homegoings with Myra Flynn and you can follow along here.
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

Discovering Death: A Family Story

By Myra Flynn
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

Bobby Hackney Jr. grew up thinking he knew his dad’s musical story.

Years later, a song at a party changed that—revealing that his father, Bobby Hackney Sr., had been part of Death, a 1970s Detroit band now recognized as an early force in punk.

In this episode, father and son sit down to talk about music, family, and what it means to discover a story that was always right there.

Homegoings is going independent! What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.

Follow along:

More, soon come!

Welcome to Homegoings with Myra Flynn by Homegoings with Myra Flynn

Originally produced by Vermont Public, we're continuing as an independent podcast

Read on Substack

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy / Graphic: Kyle Ambusk
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Source: Vermont Public
"As I got a little older, and started to have children of my own, me and my brothers discovered a big family surprise that you know, just like hit us out of nowhere." — Bobby Hackney Jr.

As we close this chapter of Homegoings with Vermont Public, Myra sat down in front of a live audience with the very person we started with—Bobby Hackney Jr. His father, Bobby Hackney Sr. also joined. It’s a story of a family’s musical legacy. It’s a special conversation, and a full circle Homegoings moment.

Photo: Courtesy
/
Vermont Public
“I feel like it was kind of part of a bigger plan—for me, Urian, and Jules to embrace punk music—because once we heard Death, we actually knew what to do with it.”
Bobby Hackney Jr.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Emmanuel Dzotsi is our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.

You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.

Homegoings is going independent. What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.

Follow along:

Welcome to Homegoings with Myra Flynn by Homegoings with Myra Flynn

Originally produced by Vermont Public, we're continuing as an independent podcast

Read on Substack

Homegoings
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn