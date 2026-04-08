Discovering Death: A Family Story

Homegoings is going independent! What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.

Follow along:

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@homegoingswithmyraflynn

YouTube

And wherever you get your podcasts!

More, soon come!

Welcome to Homegoings with Myra Flynn by Homegoings with Myra Flynn Originally produced by Vermont Public, we're continuing as an independent podcast Read on Substack

Photo: Courtesy / Graphic: Kyle Ambusk

/ Source: Vermont Public "As I got a little older, and started to have children of my own, me and my brothers discovered a big family surprise that you know, just like hit us out of nowhere." — Bobby Hackney Jr.





As we close this chapter of Homegoings with Vermont Public, Myra sat down in front of a live audience with the very person we started with—Bobby Hackney Jr. His father, Bobby Hackney Sr. also joined. It’s a story of a family’s musical legacy. It’s a special conversation, and a full circle Homegoings moment.

Photo: Courtesy / Vermont Public

“I feel like it was kind of part of a bigger plan—for me, Urian, and Jules to embrace punk music—because once we heard Death, we actually knew what to do with it.” Bobby Hackney Jr.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Emmanuel Dzotsi is our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

Homegoings is going independent. What started at Vermont Public is now continuing under the stewardship of host Myra Flynn.

Follow along:

Substack

@homegoingswithmyraflynn

YouTube

And wherever you get your podcasts!

