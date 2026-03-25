Will Art Save Us All?
In 1964, Sam Cooke released a song that captured both struggle and hope with unusual clarity — offering not just expression, but a shared sense of identity and momentum. And it wasn’t an isolated moment. From the Vietnam War to the Arab Spring, art has repeatedly shaped how events are seen, felt, and, at times, acted upon. The power of a picture, the weight of a song, the bravery of a book — these have all been real forces that lead to reach change. Which raises a more difficult question: in the present moment, what exactly is art doing? What does it owe to itself, and the times we’re living in?
Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.
Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.
Art has a long history of shaping how we see — and how we act. And right now … it’s hard not to wonder if history is circling back. So we’re looking at you, art. What are you doing right now? Are you resting? Have you stepped away?
Or are you already getting ready — quietly building strength — preparing to step back into the fight?
In this episode, we talk with three artists, working in very different mediums, about what art owes to itself… and to the times we’re living in.
“Whenever the primal like human animal has felt in dangers or unsafe or needed healing in some way, shape or form, it's turned to art. So just like when we're hungry, we eat the food that's around us. When we need saving and safety and healing, we turn to the art that that is around us.”Babatunde Akinboboye
“Does art have a responsibility to save us? No. Do artists have a responsibility to always speak in the political? No, because the political can be misinterpreted, right? And sometimes an artist just wants to make something that is beautiful. And we need to hold space for that.”Edwin Owusu
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Burgess Brown. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Emmanuel Dzotsi is our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions and Edwin Owusu. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.
Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.
To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel
- Sign up for the Homegoings newsletter
- Write to us at: hey@homegoings.co
- Follow us on Instagram @wearehomegoings
- Make a gift to continue elevating BIPOC storytelling
- Tell your friends, your family or a stranger about the show!
- And of course, subscribe!
Loading...