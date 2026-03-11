If you think you know… you don’t — Mactar Mbaye

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.

Photo: Courtesy / Graphic: Kyle Ambusk / Source: Vermont Public "I could have took that offensively and just really started to, like, shrink myself and me, maybe not trying to be out there, because I was, like, too shy of this happening again. Because it was too it was very humiliating. Honestly, it was really humiliating.” — Mactar Mbaye

Today’s guest is Mactar Mbaye of HGTV Canada's Hoarder House Flippers. He traveled from Montreal to sit down with Myra at Vermont Public Studios and shares the story of the most jarring experience of racial profiling he’s ever faced — when police assumed he was something he wasn’t.

It’s a story of how Mactar flipped the script on that experience of racial profiling, and transformed it into the practice of trusting the process and reaching for his dreams.

Vermont Public

“I have goals that I want to achieve, right? And to be able to achieve those goals, I have to always look in the front. I cannot look back. You cannot let anything, and I say anything, make you look in the back and slow the process down. Not even racism.”



Mactar Mbaye

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Emmanuel Dzotsi is our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family: