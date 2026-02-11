2026 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings

If Black people aren’t marching, then what? Part One: Tamia Booker

By Myra Flynn
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

“So even though we are not the target at this moment, we will still be a casualty of what's happening. If it's not safe for white people, it's absolutely not safe for us.” — Tamia Booker
Tamia Booker has her finger on the pulse of all things Black and political. As a political consultant, she’s worked with some heavy hitters in the political landscape during some of the messiest, scariest and most dangerous times in their career.

Today on the show, a conversation with Tamia Booker— who shares the many layered reasons why she thinks Black folks are not in these streets right now, and how we’re turning inward for connection, community, and self-care.

“We're not in leadership in most things right now and look at where the country is.
Tamia Booker

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Angela Evancie was our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
