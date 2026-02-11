If Black people aren’t marching, then what? Part One: Tamia Booker

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.

Photo: Courtesy Graphic: Kyle Ambusk / Source: Vermont Public “So even though we are not the target at this moment, we will still be a casualty of what's happening. If it's not safe for white people, it's absolutely not safe for us.” — Tamia Booker

Tamia Booker has her finger on the pulse of all things Black and political. As a political consultant, she’s worked with some heavy hitters in the political landscape during some of the messiest, scariest and most dangerous times in their career.

Today on the show, a conversation with Tamia Booker— who shares the many layered reasons why she thinks Black folks are not in these streets right now, and how we’re turning inward for connection, community, and self-care.

Courtesy Tamia Booker 2025 Black Leadership Summit

“We're not in leadership in most things right now and look at where the country is.” Tamia Booker

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Angela Evancie was our editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family: