Made in America: Denitia comes home to country music

Photo: Chase Denton / Graphic: Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public “My dream is to be a part of the fabric of the country music canon at large. Like, what's it look like for me to write and sing country music from my lens? Because I have such an appreciation for the country music tradition and how it is representative of America in a way that reminds me how beautiful it is to be Black American.” — Denitia Odigie

Denitia Odigie has traded Brooklyn for Nashville and she’s hitting the country music scene full force. She’s defied genre throughout her career, but now she shares why she's chosen country.

Today on the show, a conversation with Denitia Odigie — about what it takes to remain authentically herself in a genre of music that is just beginning to more visibly embrace a wide array of identities, marking a notable shift in the genre’s cultural landscape.

“'I’m standing on the shoulders of generations of musicians who have driven through worse conditions to get to the gig than I have. I go through the front door because they went through the back door for so many years.”



Denitia Odigie

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Burgess Brown. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

