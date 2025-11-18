Our ancestors were just people — Nichole Hill
Nichole Hill is the award-winning showrunner and creator of Our Ancestors Were Messy, a 2024 Official Tribeca Audio Selection. Through her show, Nichole is pulling the rug out from under the pedestal we tend to put figures in Black history on.
To Nichole Hill, people like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston were huge contributors to Black culture. But they were also just people. Sometimes messy people.
In this episode, we chat with Nichole about the great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.
“Since I was a kid, I've always wondered where the Black people were, and assumed it was, like, somewhere suffering. But these papers were like — they were living just like how we're living. I'm shocked at how small my imagination was, but I'd never had any inputs that would have led me to believe otherwise.”Nichole Hill
This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer Myra Flynn and mixed by Burgess Brown. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode's Homegoings portrait.
