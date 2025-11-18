Our ancestors were just people — Nichole Hill

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Graphic: Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public "Every story that I've presented, I believe in them and I love them, and I take a long, long, long time to be sure that I am honoring the complexity of who they were."

To Nichole Hill, people like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston were huge contributors to Black culture. But they were also just people. Sometimes messy people.

In this episode, we chat with Nichole about the great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.

Courtesy / Sasha Anufrieva Nichole Hill (right) hosted Nina Pathak, Phia Benin and Myra Flynn for a table read for Our Ancestors Were Messy.

“Since I was a kid, I've always wondered where the Black people were, and assumed it was, like, somewhere suffering. But these papers were like — they were living just like how we're living. I'm shocked at how small my imagination was, but I'd never had any inputs that would have led me to believe otherwise.” Nichole Hill

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer Myra Flynn and mixed by Burgess Brown. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

