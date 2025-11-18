2025 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

Our ancestors were just people — Nichole Hill

By Myra Flynn
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST

Nichole Hill is the award-winning showrunner and creator of Our Ancestors Were Messy, a 2024 Official Tribeca Audio Selection. Through her show, Nichole is pulling the rug out from under the pedestal we tend to put figures in Black history on.

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

"Every story that I've presented, I believe in them and I love them, and I take a long, long, long time to be sure that I am honoring the complexity of who they were."
Graphic: Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
"Every story that I've presented, I believe in them and I love them, and I take a long, long, long time to be sure that I am honoring the complexity of who they were."

To Nichole Hill, people like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston were huge contributors to Black culture. But they were also just people. Sometimes messy people.

In this episode, we chat with Nichole about the great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.

A group of women sit talking on a picnic blanket outside.
Courtesy
/
Sasha Anufrieva
Nichole Hill (right) hosted Nina Pathak, Phia Benin and Myra Flynn for a table read for Our Ancestors Were Messy.
“Since I was a kid, I've always wondered where the Black people were, and assumed it was, like, somewhere suffering. But these papers were like — they were living just like how we're living. I'm shocked at how small my imagination was, but I'd never had any inputs that would have led me to believe otherwise.”
Nichole Hill

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer Myra Flynn and mixed by Burgess Brown. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
