Tiq Milan: The man I always was

Graphic: Kyle Ambusk /Vermont Public

/Vermont Public “ For me, my joy is the love that I have in my life, that I've always had. I've neve had to fight for [it]. Didn't have to make anyone love me. They're my people. They’ve always loved me.” — Tiq Milan

One night at a lesbian bar in New York City changed everything for 20-something Tiq Milan. A stranger handed him a flyer for a party celebrating something he’d never heard of before — transmasculine top surgery. In that moment, Tiq realized: “Ah! This is who I am.”

Courtesy of Tiq Milan

After spending half his life living as a woman, Tiq transitioned at 22 and became the man he always knew himself to be. Today, he’s 6’1”, has a full beard, and can move through the world without ever revealing he’s trans — but he chooses to.

Tiq has turned that choice into his mission: using his voice, platform, and power to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community with courage, clarity, and love. What began as a personal transformation has become his life’s calling.

“We talk about the margins of the margins, there are more redheaded people in the world than there are transgender people, as far as we know. How did this become the cause du jour? How did we become the boogeyman of everything?” Tiq Milan

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

