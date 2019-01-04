'Brave Little State' Goes To Washington
As the balance of power shifts in Washington, Brave Little State collected your questions for Vermont Rep. Peter Welch to shape our upcoming episode.
Brave Little State is VPR's people-powered journalism project, where we answer questions about Vermont that have been submitted and voted on by our audience. This month, we're working on a special episode about Rep. Welch, as we try to understand his role in the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House. Here's how our process works:
1. We put a call out to you, our listeners, to share your curiosity. And did you ever: We received over 80 questions!
_
2. We selected three finalists. We chose the three questions that reflected the dominant themes of your collective curiosity, and put them up for a public vote:
3. You chose a winner!
The votes are in! We have a winner for our special episode about @PeterWelch...and @lseconnors is already hard at work reporting! pic.twitter.com/w7v79hegVl— Brave Little State (@bravestatevt) January 16, 2019
Be sure to subscribe to our show for free, so you don't miss the episode:
Loading...
We're going to try to answer as many of your other questions as possible, too. In the meantime, here's how we've kicked off our coverage of Rep. Welch:
- Dispatch From D.C.: New Congress Opens, Democrats Chose Pelosi As Speaker
- Following Rep. Peter Welch's Return To Washington And A New Congress
- Rep. Peter Welch takes some of your BLS questions on Vermont Edition
Brave Little State has support from the VPR Innovation Fund. Additional support for this project comes from the VPR Journalism Fund.