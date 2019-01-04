© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Gov-politics-vpr-20180619.png
Government & Politics
Explore our coverage of government and politics.

'Brave Little State' Goes To Washington

Vermont Public | By Angela Evancie
Published January 4, 2019 at 1:42 PM EST
Rep. Peter Welch and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Welch's ceremonial swearing in on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The two Congress members stand in front of American flags.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
VPR
Rep. Peter Welch and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Welch's ceremonial swearing in on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The "Brave Little State" podcast is working on a special episode about Rep. Welch.

As the balance of power shifts in Washington, Brave Little State collected your questions for Vermont Rep. Peter Welch to shape our upcoming episode.

Brave Little State is VPR's people-powered journalism project, where we answer questions about Vermont that have been submitted and voted on by our audience. This month, we're working on a special episode about Rep. Welch, as we try to understand his role in the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House. Here's how our process works:

1. We put a call out to you, our listeners, to share your curiosity. And did you ever: We received over 80 questions!

_

2. We selected three finalists. We chose the three questions that reflected the dominant themes of your collective curiosity, and put them up for a public vote:

brave-little-state-31-voting-round-201901.png
Credit Brave Little State / VPR
/
VPR

3. You chose a winner! 

Be sure to subscribe to our show for free, so you don't miss the episode:

Loading...

We're going to try to answer as many of your other questions as possible, too. In the meantime, here's how we've kicked off our coverage of Rep. Welch:

Brave Little State has support from the VPR Innovation Fund. Additional support for this project comes from the VPR Journalism Fund.

Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsPeter WelchCongressBrave Little State
Angela Evancie
Angela Evancie is Vermont Public's Director of Engagement Journalism and the Executive Producer of Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.
See stories by Angela Evancie
Related Content
Load More