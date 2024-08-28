Vermont Public Classical's weekly concert digest

New York City-based Composers Concordance presents Moonlight and Maple Syrup; with the CompCord Ensemble performing music of Vermont composers Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, David Gunn, and Craig Pallett; Friday at 7 at the Capital City Grange in Berlin. Get the details at ComposersConcordance.com.

Vermont Theatre Festival led by Mary Jane Austin, presents a program of staged opera scenes from The Marriage of Figaro, Tosca, Rigoletto and others. Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 2 at the Unadilla Theater in Marshfield. Reservations and details at Unadilla.org.

The Rochester Chamber Music Society presents the Overlook Quartet, playing music of Trevor Weston, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and others; Sunday at 4 at Rochester Federated Church. Get the details at rcmsvt.org.

The Champlain Trio will give a free concert of music by women composers and Debussy, Saturday at 7:30 at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant. Get the details at ChamplainTrio.com.

The Vermont Philharmonic, led by Lou Kosma, presents its Summer Pops concert, with guest tenor Josh Collier; Sunday at 4 at Shore Acres Inn in North Hero. Get the details at VermontPhilharmonic.com.

The North Country Chamber Players will perform the String Quintet in F of Brahms, and other works, Saturday and Sunday at 4 at Dow Pavilion in Franconia, NH. Seating is limited so reservations are suggested. Get the details at NorthCounryChamberPlayers.org.

The Middlebury College Carillon Series concludes with Amy Heebner, Friday at 6; free and open to the public on the grounds surrounding Middlebury Chapel. Get the details at middlebury.edu/events.

