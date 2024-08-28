Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Classical's weekly concert digest

Vermont Public | By Helen Lyons,
Walter ParkerJames Stewart
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
Updated August 28, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
Get details for the most essential live music events around the state, compiled by Vermont Public Classical hosts.

New York City-based Composers Concordance presents Moonlight and Maple Syrup; with the CompCord Ensemble performing music of Vermont composers Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, David Gunn, and Craig Pallett; Friday at 7 at the Capital City Grange in Berlin. Get the details at ComposersConcordance.com.

Vermont Theatre Festival led by Mary Jane Austin, presents a program of staged opera scenes from The Marriage of Figaro, Tosca, Rigoletto and others. Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 2 at the Unadilla Theater in Marshfield. Reservations and details at Unadilla.org.

The Rochester Chamber Music Society presents the Overlook Quartet, playing music of Trevor Weston, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and others; Sunday at 4 at Rochester Federated Church. Get the details at rcmsvt.org.

The Champlain Trio will give a free concert of music by women composers and Debussy, Saturday at 7:30 at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant. Get the details at ChamplainTrio.com.

The Vermont Philharmonic, led by Lou Kosma, presents its Summer Pops concert, with guest tenor Josh Collier; Sunday at 4 at Shore Acres Inn in North Hero. Get the details at VermontPhilharmonic.com.

The North Country Chamber Players will perform the String Quintet in F of Brahms, and other works, Saturday and Sunday at 4 at Dow Pavilion in Franconia, NH. Seating is limited so reservations are suggested. Get the details at NorthCounryChamberPlayers.org.

The Middlebury College Carillon Series concludes with Amy Heebner, Friday at 6; free and open to the public on the grounds surrounding Middlebury Chapel. Get the details at middlebury.edu/events.
