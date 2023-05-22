How to listen to Vermont Public Classical's 2023 Summer Concert Series

Join us for live performance broadcasts this summer on Vermont Public Classical as we welcome musicians from Vermont's bounty of summer music festivals to perform in Stetson Studio One. Tune in on your local frequency, stream at vermontpublic.org, or listen on your smart speaker.

SUMMER 2023 SCHEDULE

(all performances at 11 a.m. unless otherwise specified)

Thursday, May 25: Opera Company of Middlebury highlight their upcoming performances of Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio.

Tuesday, July 17: Balourdet Quartet - more Beethoven in store as the string quartet returns to Vermont Public Classical to perform his String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130.

Tuesday, August 1: Manchester Music Festival Young Artists — Young Musicians from the world's finest conservatories perform chamber works for strings and piano. (begins at 1 p.m.)

Friday, August 11: Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival

Sunday, August 20: Live from Elley Long Music Center — Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival: Helen Lyons and James Stewart host as the LCCMF presents their season opener: The Rhythm of New York City. The concert features music of Bernstein, Bartok, and Zwilich, and a performance Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue by renowned pianist, Awadagin Pratt. (begins at 3 p.m.)