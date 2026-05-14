Vermont Wild FC: Opening Night
Vermont Wild FC: Opening Night
Be there for history as Vermont Wild FC hosts its first-ever home match on Friday, May 22 at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
The Wild’s inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League brings high-level women’s soccer to Southern Vermont while creating a new community gathering place for players, families, fans, and the next generation of athletes.
Opening Night will feature:
* Vermont Wild FC’s historic first home kickoff
* A family-friendly game-day atmosphere
* Local community energy and celebration
* Fast, competitive summer soccer featuring elite collegiate and aspiring professional players
Applejack Stadium
$12
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Wild FC
8023624147
club@vermontwildfc.com
Applejack Stadium
340 Rec Park RdManchester , Vermont 05255
(802) 362-1439