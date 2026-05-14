Vermont Wild FC: Opening Night

Be there for history as Vermont Wild FC hosts its first-ever home match on Friday, May 22 at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.

The Wild’s inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League brings high-level women’s soccer to Southern Vermont while creating a new community gathering place for players, families, fans, and the next generation of athletes.

Opening Night will feature:

* Vermont Wild FC’s historic first home kickoff

* A family-friendly game-day atmosphere

* Local community energy and celebration

* Fast, competitive summer soccer featuring elite collegiate and aspiring professional players