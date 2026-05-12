Vermont Studio Center Visiting Artist Reading - Mai Der Vang

Visiting Writer Mai Der Vang will give a featured reading at Vermont Studio Center (VSC) in the Red Mill Building on May 21, 2026 at 8:00 pm ET. This event is free and open to the public.

Mai Der Vang is the author of Yellow Rain (Graywolf Press, 2021), winner of the Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets, an American Book Award, and a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry, along with Afterland (Graywolf Press, 2017), winner of the First Book Award from the Academy of American Poets. Her third collection, PRIMORDIAL, is forthcoming in 2025 from Graywolf Press. The recipient of a Guggenheim and Lannan Literary Fellowship, her poetry has appeared in Tin House, the American Poetry Review, and Poetry, among other journals and anthologies. She teaches in the MFA Program in Creative Writing at California State University, Fresno.

The 2026 Visiting Writers Program is generously supported by The Rona Jaffe Foundation.

VSC is pleased to partner with independent bookseller, Phoenix Books.