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Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Vermont Jazz Center Sextet

Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Vermont Jazz Center Sextet

The Vermont Jazz Center Sextet brings live jazz into the heart of the community with engaging, accessible performances. As the VJC’s outreach ensemble, the group presents programs in schools, libraries, and assisted-living facilities, introducing new audiences to the richness of jazz. Their repertoire spans classics by Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Art Blakey, alongside original compositions and arrangements by ensemble members. Featuring Rob Freeberg (trumpet), Bill Ballard (alto saxophone), Ron Kelley (tenor saxophone), Cathy Martin (piano), Wim Auer (bass), and Steve Rice (drums), the sextet delivers a vibrant and welcoming musical experience.

Putney Tavern Lawn
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Vermont Jazz Center Sextet
heather@nextstagearts.org
https://vtjazz.org/education/jazz-in-the-community/vjc-sextet/
Putney Tavern Lawn
133 Main Street
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301