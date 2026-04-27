Together Across Time: Vermont State Parks Photographs by Lenny Christopher

The Vermont State Curator’s Office and the Vermont State Parks present Together Across Time: A Century of Vermont State Parks – Photographs by Lenny Christopher at the State House Cafeteria Gallery. An opening celebration will be held on May 4 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through May 29.

To mark the 100th anniversary of Vermont State Parks in 2024, photographer Lenny Christopher traveled and documented all 55 parks through photography and video, creating a lasting visual archive that celebrates their beauty, history, and ongoing legacy. Christopher's images are both a personal journey and a public gift, documenting his travels with his family across the state. His work serves as a valuable historical reference and will help entice future generations to explore and steward Vermont's landscapes. These images celebrate the variety, complexity, and joy of Vermont State Parks. To learn more about Vermont State Parks, visit vtstateparks.com.