Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend

The Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend

The 3rd annual Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend features a full weekend of Old-time Appalachian and Cajun and Zydeco music, with dances, workshops, concerts, jamming, food, and community.

The Workshop Weekend exemplifies the vibrant music culture that has developed in Cabot over the last ten years, attracting participants from throughout Vermont and New England. This year’s performers and teachers include: the Ernest James Zydeco Band, The Moon Shells, Brendan Taaffe, Nate Paine, Matt Flinner, Jenny Monfore, Karen Taylor and Don Stratton. There will be a Zydeco Dance Friday night and a Square Dance Saturday night.

Venues include the Willey Building, plus workshop and jam sessions at Harry’s Hardware and the Cabot Village Common. On Sunday, Harry’s Hardware and the Willey Building Auditorium will host oldtime jam sessions.

Willey Building Auditorium
$10-$60
05:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cabot Arts
802-793-3016
director@cabotarts.org
https://www.cabotarts.org/cheese-festival
Willey Building Auditorium
3084 Main St
Cabot, Vermont 05647
802-793-3016
director@cabotarts.org
https://www.cabotarts.org