The Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend

The 3rd annual Green Mountain Oldtime Workshop Weekend features a full weekend of Old-time Appalachian and Cajun and Zydeco music, with dances, workshops, concerts, jamming, food, and community.

The Workshop Weekend exemplifies the vibrant music culture that has developed in Cabot over the last ten years, attracting participants from throughout Vermont and New England. This year’s performers and teachers include: the Ernest James Zydeco Band, The Moon Shells, Brendan Taaffe, Nate Paine, Matt Flinner, Jenny Monfore, Karen Taylor and Don Stratton. There will be a Zydeco Dance Friday night and a Square Dance Saturday night.

Venues include the Willey Building, plus workshop and jam sessions at Harry’s Hardware and the Cabot Village Common. On Sunday, Harry’s Hardware and the Willey Building Auditorium will host oldtime jam sessions.

