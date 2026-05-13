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The Front Runner: Author Reading and Q&A

The Front Runner: Author Reading and Q&A

Join us for a reading and Q&A with Vermont author Brad Fawley, featuring his novel The Frontrunner. Set in the world of competitive running, the book explores the pressures, ambitions, and personal challenges that come with pursuing excellence in sports. Fawley will read an excerpt from the novel and share insights into his writing process, inspiration, and connection with the running community.

DoubleTree by Hilton
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

RunVermont
802.863.8412
https://runvermont.org
DoubleTree by Hilton
870 Williston Rd
South Burlington, Vermont 05403