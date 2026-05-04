The Black Feathers at Plainfield Opera House
The Black Feathers at Plainfield Opera House
Beloved international duo, The Black Feathers, return to the Plainfield Opera House on May 29! Their beautiful harmonies, expert guitar playing, and lively personalities make for an exciting night of live music.
Hailing from Ireland and England but currently residing in Wales, The Black Feathers have captured hearts on both sides of the Atlantic with their passionate blend of Americana, Folk, and Acoustic Indie Rock.
Plainfield Opera House
$0-20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Plainfield Arts
plainfieldartsvt@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Black Feathers