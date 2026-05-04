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The Black Feathers at Plainfield Opera House

The Black Feathers at Plainfield Opera House

Beloved international duo, The Black Feathers, return to the Plainfield Opera House on May 29! Their beautiful harmonies, expert guitar playing, and lively personalities make for an exciting night of live music.

Hailing from Ireland and England but currently residing in Wales, The Black Feathers have captured hearts on both sides of the Atlantic with their passionate blend of Americana, Folk, and Acoustic Indie Rock.

Plainfield Opera House
$0-20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Plainfield Arts
plainfieldartsvt@gmail.com
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/

Artist Group Info

The Black Feathers
https://theblackfeathers.com/
Plainfield Opera House
18 High St
Plainfield, Vermont 05667
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/