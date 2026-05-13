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Supporting Recovery, Strengthening Community

Supporting Recovery, Strengthening Community

The Turning Point Center of Addison County (TPCAC) invites community members to a free event celebrating the power of recovery.

The evening will be moderated by Jane Lindholm of Vermont Public and feature a panel of community members representing people in active recovery, recovery professionals, family members, law enforcement, healthcare, and public policy.

This gathering will also include a short film highlighting the stories of addiction, recovery, and resilience happening right here in Addison County, followed by Q&A session to foster open dialogue and deepen community understanding. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about current substance use and treatment trends, the challenges our neighbors are facing, and the collaborative, peer-led solutions emerging across the County and State. Reception to follow.

Town Hall Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Turning Point Center of Addison County
8023779035
info@tpvt.org
https://www.tpvt.org

Artist Group Info

tippetth@aol.com
Town Hall Theater
72-76 Merchants Row
Middlebury, Vermont 05753
(802) 382-9222
tickets@townhalltheater.org
https://www.townhalltheater.org/